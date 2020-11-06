BPD asks public to help identify suspect in Ensley Family Dollar robbery

BPD asks public to help identify suspect in Ensley Family Dollar robbery
Suspect in Ensley Family Dollar robbery (Source: Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff | November 6, 2020 at 6:16 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 6:18 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help in locating a man suspected of robbing a Family Dollar in Ensley.

The robbery happened on Friday November 6. According to police, the suspect walked into the Family Dollar at 2003 Ave F armed with a handgun and demanded money from the cashier. The suspect left with the entire cash drawer and fled in a white sedan. He was wearing a dark colored hoodie, red cap, glasses, surgical mask, dark colored Nike shorts, and black/ white tennis shoes. There were other people also in the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is asked to call the BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

