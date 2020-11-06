BPD asks public to help identify suspect in Ensley Family Dollar robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help in locating a man suspected of robbing a Family Dollar in Ensley.
The robbery happened on Friday November 6. According to police, the suspect walked into the Family Dollar at 2003 Ave F armed with a handgun and demanded money from the cashier. The suspect left with the entire cash drawer and fled in a white sedan. He was wearing a dark colored hoodie, red cap, glasses, surgical mask, dark colored Nike shorts, and black/ white tennis shoes. There were other people also in the vehicle.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is asked to call the BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
