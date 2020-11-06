Birmingham City Schools prepares to welcome students into classrooms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools will start in-person learning for students Monday. The district is starting on a blended schedule where students will only report twice a week.
Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan says Monday really feels like the first day all over again with students getting a chance to meet their teachers in person for the first time.
The district is starting with kindergarten through 8th grade students and high school students will start the following week. About 60 percent of students will return to the classroom. Dr. Sullivan says he thinks parents have watched other districts re-open and feel safer now and Birmingham City School leaders say they’ve been able to learn from re-opening efforts from schools.
Dr. Sullivan says one thing they will look for when students return is any academic impact caused by the changes from last school year -- into this school year. The district assessed students at the very beginning of the school year and noticed some summer academic slide and COVID-19 academic slide. He says he plans to assess all students again as they get closer to the 9 week mark to identify specific learning gaps.
“Just to get an assessment of where they are and even in a typical year we do benchmark assessments, so this will not be any different,” said Dr. Sullivan, “Only difference is we’ll be measuring where the kids are as they’re coming back in from virtual learning.”
He says once they get a good gauge of where students are with this round of assessments they will look at how they can support student learning and challenges.
Another thing the district is working on is getting PPE to all school ahead of re-opening.
Dr. Sullivan says he wanted to make sure they had an adequate supply of PPE before students returned and by Friday says they have more than enough ahead of Monday.
District nurses are working to organize items like - masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and COVID-19 signage - for each school for pick-up.
“All of our students not just at schools, but masks on our buses. If they show up at a bus route and don’t have a mask we’ll have a mask for them, " said Dr. Sullivan, "This is not going to be a one shot deal. This is going to be ongoing. So I just commend the hard work that those guys have done to make sure all of our students have what they need in order to start next week.”
Nursing staff say they’ve done about two rounds of PPE distribution so far. They expect another shipment Monday and they’ll organize that for another round of pick up.
