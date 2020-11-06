Bessemer City Schools releasing a district COVID-19 dashboard app

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer City Schools district is developing a new app to help keep COVID-19 out of the classroom.
Bessemer City Schools Lead Nurse Lashanda Benjamin said the new app will be a way for the school district to remain transparent about COVID-19. She said it will tell parents exactly how the district is cleaning and what it’s doing to prevent the virus each week.
It will also provide weekly updates with a total number of positive cases in the district for students and teachers, and let parents know how many are in quarantine at home. Benjamin said it will be updated weekly and a cumulative number.
Benjamin said the app will be full of information like graphs comparing other schools and other resources. She said it will be a one stop shop for parents with students learning in person.
“The benefit of the app is to keep the public updated," Benjamin said. “So, that when questions come about they can know who to contact, what to look for, and they can take a look and see how many people in what schools have been exposed to the COVID-19.”
Benjamin said the district hopes to launch the dashboard app within the next week. The app information will also be available on the district’s website.
