Alabama Secretary of State releases statement on 2020 Election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The following is a direct statement from Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill on the current state of elections in America:
“Days after one of the most significant elections in our nation’s history, America is still waiting anxiously and earnestly on several states to conclude the processing of ballots.
”While claims of ‘fraudulent voting’ are running rampant in the media and by campaigns, the public’s confidence in American elections is quickly diminishing.
“America deserves election results in a timely, secure, and efficient manner. During this time of unrest and uncertainty, it has never been clearer that each respective state should have uniform election laws statewide.
”We are privileged to live in the greatest country in the world. In this Union, we are afforded many rights – including the right to freely and fairly participate in the electoral process.
“Among these freedoms comes the responsibility for each state to freely administer elections, without federal overreach.
”However, many of the states we are currently waiting on to report results have inconsistent election laws that vary county by county or parish by parish. Many of the changes we witnessed in election administration during this time came without legislative approval or the guidance of other state officers, which have in-turn resulted in lengthy wait times and the inconsistent reporting of results.
“America must do better, because the American people deserve better. Legally cast ballots must be counted in a transparent and credible manner.
”The integrity of the electoral process is the backbone of our democracy. I am proud that in Alabama, we continue to set a standard for election excellence through the hard work and dedication of our election officials at every level."
