Alabama running back Trey Sanders hurt in car accident

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban said running back Trey Sanders was in a car accident Friday morning. Sanders is in stable condition.
Statement from Nick Saban on Alabama RB Trey Sanders
“Trey Sanders was involved in a car accident this morning and is in stable condition after sustaining non-life threating injuries. We are in direct contact with his family and the physicians that are treating him as we continue to gather more information.”
Sanders missed most of the 2019 season after suffering an injury in the fall.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.