Alabama Fallen Warriors Project: Flag ceremony at Veterans Park

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Fallen Warriors Project is teaming up with Spain Park High School Armed Forces Club, the City of Hoover and the Hoover Veterans Committee to install 225 American Flags and Service Flags in front of the marble wall at the ceremonial area at Veterans Park.
A Hoover Fire Department firetruck will also raise a giant flag.
According to project organizers, since September 11, 2001, 225 Alabama Military men and women from all branches of service have died in the War on Terror.
118 were killed in combat, 107 died a non-hostile death. All served in the Army, Navy, Marines or Air Force. The heroes range in age from 19-year-old Privates to 54-year-old Colonels.
