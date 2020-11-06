ADPH announces plan for COVID-19 vaccine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has released their vaccine distribution and administration plan to the public Friday.
Officials say the goal of the plan is to immunize everyone who is eligible to receive a safe, effective and approved COVID-19 vaccination.
The plan discusses the allocation of vaccine to Alabamians once it becomes available, possibly before the end of 2020. Officials say the plan was submitted to the CDC on October 16.
You can view the plan in its entirety at the following link: https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/assets/adph-covid19-vaccination-plan.pdf
“We want to assure the public that there will be equitable distribution of vaccine to all Alabamians, especially to vulnerable populations in rural and urban areas. Many external partners will have input in vaccine allocations,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
From the ADPH:
Aspects of the plan include a three-phased approach to COVID-19 vaccination, critical populations, provider recruitment and enrollment, and many additional sections pertaining to vaccine. These include storage and handling, documentation and reporting, second-dose reminders, regulatory considerations, vaccine safety and program monitoring.
In Phase 1, potentially limited doses of vaccine will be available and they will be targeted to those at highest risk and highest risk of exposure, first responders and healthcare workers who care for those with critical needs.
In Phase 2, large numbers of doses will be available, and supply is likely to meet demand. Educational efforts will target critical populations who were not vaccinated in Phase 1.
In Phase 3, there is likely to be a sufficient supply and all unvaccinated groups will be targeted. Special attention will be directed to populations or communities with low vaccine coverage.
