West Alabama Works hosts regional tour in Carrollton

PICKENS CO., Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama Works hopes an ongoing regional tour helps people outside the Tuscaloosa area also find jobs.
Representatives were outside of the Pickens County College and Career Center in Carrollton. Attendees there could show up and sign up to create a Career Connect profile. That’s an online job portal that links people to job openings in West Alabama in 16 different careers.
West Alabama Works serves people in 9 West Alabama counties. They’re currently offering job seeker and training services to people in Bibb, Fayette, Lamar and Pickens counties during this regional tour.
“It’s not just about Tuscaloosa and Tuscaloosa County. It’s about all of us. In order for us to prosper, we have to reach out and go to the community,” said Tammi Holley, Black Belt Workforce Center Coordinator.
Next week the regional tour will be in Vernon in Lamar County.
