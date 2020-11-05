Wanted man leads officials on chase; striking cyclist before being captured by U.S. marshalls

DORA., Ala. (WBRC) - A man wanted for rape, sodomy and sexual extortion in Gardendale was captured by U.S. Marshalls in Dora today after leading officials on a chase and striking a cyclist.
According to Dora police, Matthew Lee Selby has been wanted for at least 2 months. He was located by task force deputies in the 9000 block of Tingle Cutoff Road around 4.p.m. When deputies attempted to make an arrest, Selby fled the scene, leading authorities on a pursuit down Highway 78.
During the chase, Selby’s vehicle struck a cyclist, a parked vehicle and law enforcement vehicles. The cyclist was treated on the scene and did not require hospitalization.
Selby was taken to UAB Hospital for evaluation.
According to Dora PD, he will face additional charges as a result of the chase.
