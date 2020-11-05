Walker County investigators make arrest in 2018 murder

Walker Co. Sheriff's Office makes arrest in 2018 death (Source: Walker County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff | November 5, 2020 at 3:52 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 3:54 PM

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - “If you’re involved in a homicide, don’t sleep. Some day somebody’s going to knock on your door!” That was the message from Walker County Sheriff’s investigator Mike Cole on a new arrest in a two-year-old murder case.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Hunt, 37, of Carbon Hill Wednesday night.

Hunt is charged with Murder and Abuse of a Corpse in the death of Tony Wayne Duncan in 2018.

David Earl Davis was arrested in connection with the crime in 2018.

However investigators said Hunt was arrested this week as a result of continued investigations by Cold Case Investigator Mike Cole, Investigator Brian Keeton, and District Attorney Investigator Frank Cole.

Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith said administrations may change, time may pass but the pursuit of justice will never change in Walker County.

Cole went on to say crimes are not forgotten.

I want to thank WCSO investigators Mike Cole and Brian Keeton for assisting District Attorney Investigator Frank Cole and our office in the continuing investigation into Tony Duncan's death.

