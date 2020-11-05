Top 5 county breakdown for Trump and Biden support in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Secretary of State John Merrill released a breakdown of Alabama counties by support for President Trump and Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election.
“I am proud to report that Alabama has continued in her standard for election excellence!” said Merrill. “While many states across the country are still processing mail-in and absentee ballots, all of Alabama’s 67 counties were reporting election results on election night."
The top counties supporting President Donald Trump:
- Winston (90.37%)
- Cleburne (89.76%)
- Blount (89.57%)
- Marion (88.42%)
- Cullman (88.15%)
The top counties supporting Former Vice President Joe Biden:
- Macon (81.45%)
- Greene (81.32%)
- Bullock (74.71%)
- Perry (73.81%)
- Lowndes (72.74%)
At this time these numbers are unofficial and may be updated upon the certification of election results on November 23, 2020.
“The time, effort, and preparation that Alabama’s election officials put into making Tuesday’s election a success are commendable, and I am thankful for their collaboration and commitment,” Merrill said.
