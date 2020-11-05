Mountain Brook hoops haven’t ‘missed a beat’ under new coach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mountain Brook basketball will open the season next Thursday against Thompson.
The Spartans, who lost to Lee-Montgomery in the 7A Championship game last season, is under new leadership with new head coach Tyler Davis.
Davis replaces Bucky McMillian, who led Mountain Brook to five state championships. Davis, though, is very familiar with the Mountain Brook program as he has spent the past 11 years as an assistant with the program.
“From the transition, they’re maybe not hearing his voice, but at the same time the expectations have not changed,” said Davis.
McMillan left earlier this year to become the head coach at Samford University and Davis officially took over the program in June.
“I don’t think he’s skipped a beat at all. I think we have the same mentality we do every year no matter who the coach is. It’s definitely a different person telling us the same stuff Bucky would, but I don’t think we’ve missed a beat at all,” said Mountain Brook forward Mac Swoger.
