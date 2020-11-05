LGBTQ-focused charter school approved to open in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magic City Acceptance Academy has received approval to open in Birmingham.
Principal Dr. Michael Wilson confirmed the decision by the Birmingham school board. It is Alabama’s first LGBTQ-focused charter school.
We first told you about about Magic City Acceptance Academy in January 2020. It will be a 6th through 12th grade school primarily serving LGBTQ youth but open to everyone.
School leaders say LGBTQ youth often times face harsh environments in schools and are three times more likely to drop out of school.
“We want to meet kids where they are when they come to us and we want to lead them through the process of learning and what that looks like and what it’s about especially when you don’t have to worry about bullying and harassment and nonsupport from some of the adults that surround you,” Dr. Wilson said in January.
In January, the school was planned to be at the corner of 4th Ave. S. and 32nd St. right across the street from the old Baptist hospital operations building. It will serve about 250 students. About 50 people listening to the school’s proposal which received mix reviews.
