LGBTQ-affirming school receives charter

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been an exciting week for one local LGBTQ-affirming school. The Magic City Acceptance Academy finally has the approval it’s been seeking for some time.
MCAA had been rejected three times by the Alabama Public Charter School Commission, but this latest application proved four is charm.
On Wednesday, the commission voted seven to two to grant a public-school charter to the Magic City Acceptance Academy.
It’s not clear why the charter was rejected previously, but leaders at MCAA said the school will be an extension of the Magic City Acceptance Center and will provide an affirming learning environment for LGBTQ students.
School Principal, Dr. Mike Williams, said he saw a need for the school after witnessing kids face bullying, violence and other trauma.
He said the school will be open to students in all demographics.
“As you look at the data and see the effect of trauma on the brain, and on learning and on children’s lives, this space is needed for such a large population of kids that are struggling in our schools. So, we are open and inclusive,” Williams said.
MCAA has collected $2 million in grant money and is expected to open in the old University Building in Homewood in the fall of 2021.
It will serve students in grades 6 thru 12.
