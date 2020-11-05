Jefferson County deputies searching for missing pregnant woman

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies are searching for a missing woman who is eight months pregnant.
Deputies said Lashaundra Denise Crumb was last seen on October 30, 2020 around 7:30 PM at 7244 Belgium Avenue in the Edgewater Community.
She was driving a white 2010, 4-door, Toyota Camry with tag number 0R6A6.
Lashaundra was wearing black clothing. She is 5′0″ tall and again, she is 8 months pregnant.
Please call 205-355-1450 if you have any information.
