Jefferson County deputies searching for missing pregnant woman

Jefferson County deputies searching for missing pregnant woman
Lashaundra Denise Crumb (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff | November 5, 2020 at 10:05 AM CST - Updated November 5 at 10:05 AM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies are searching for a missing woman who is eight months pregnant.

Deputies said Lashaundra Denise Crumb was last seen on October 30, 2020 around 7:30 PM at 7244 Belgium Avenue in the Edgewater Community.

She was driving a white 2010, 4-door, Toyota Camry with tag number 0R6A6.

Lashaundra was wearing black clothing. She is 5′0″ tall and again, she is 8 months pregnant.

Please call 205-355-1450 if you have any information.

Please help us locate Lashaundra Denise Crumb. Lashaundra was last seen on October 30, 2020 around 7:30 PM at 7244...

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, November 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.