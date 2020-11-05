Jefferson Co. coroner looking for family of man killed when his car went off I-59/20

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner is looking for family or friends of a man killed in a truck accident on I-59/20 Halloween night.
The coroner said 23-year-old Manuel Miguel-Jorge Luis was traveling north on Interstate 59/20 approaching the Elton B. Stephens Expressway interchange. According to officers Luis’s truck collided with another vehicle, struck a concrete guardrail, and flipped over the side of the guardrail to the ground below the interstate.
The coroner said all attempts to locate family or friends have failed.
Anyone with knowledge of family are asked to please contact the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.