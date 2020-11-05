In-person learning delayed for Minor Elementary School following issue with bats in the building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Minor Elementary School will not begin in-person learning on Nov. 9 as expected.
School officials say crews are working to mitigate an issue with bats in the building. Other students throughout the district are scheduled to begin in-person learning with a blended plan on Monday.
“We anticipate the Minor building being closed a minimum of one week,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan. “During this time faculty and students will continue remote teaching and learning.”
School officials say the Child Nutrition Program will serve breakfast and lunch at curbside at the school. The meals will be prepared at another school site and transported by bus to Minor for distribution outside of the Minor building.
“We appreciate the hard work of our faculty and staff. We know many of our students are looking forward to the return to in-person learning, but we must address this issue in the best interest of their health and safety,” Sullivan said.
