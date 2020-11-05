Hundreds of Amazon jobs coming to Birmingham, Bessemer area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Huge news for Birmingham and Bessemer Thursday as Amazon announced expansion in both cities.
Amazon is building two new delivery stations to our area in addition to the huge facility they recently opened.
The first location is a familiar one that has been desolate for more than a decade: Century Plaza.
The 70s era mall will be converted into a concrete and glass structure employing at least 300 people.
“At the facility, that’s not even including the drivers that will be using and operating from that facility,” Birmingham Business Journal’s Ty West explained.
They’ll need more than 1,000 drivers for the so-called “last mile” delivery facilities.
“Basically, the places the package will go where the drivers in the familiar Mercedes vans you see out around town, they’ll pick them up there and take them to the actual customer,” he said.
The second location will be in Bessemer on the red hot Lakeshore Parkway corridor and employ at least 80 people.
“You have FedEx doing a project down on Lakeshore, you have Lowe’s which was announced this week,” West listed a few other projects.
West says the Century Plaza transformation will benefit Crestwood.
“That could be good for that corridor over there, at minimum you will see an upgrade in aesthetics in that area,” he said.
Both are expected to open next year.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.