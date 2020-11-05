Greene County tax payers approve property tax hike to support hospital

GREENE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A majority of voters in Greene County voted in favor of a property tax increase Tuesday night.
That money will go directly to the health system that also runs the only hospital in that community. Greene County Hospital has been losing around $100,000 a month for several years. That’s according to John Zippert, the Board Chair of the Greene County Health System.
The Health System also runs a nursing home and a health clinic there. Many of the people the hospital serves are low income and don’t have insurance. The hospital doesn’t turn people away and would have to eat that cost of their care. Voters agreed on a $4 million property tax increase that provides more than $600,000 a year for the Greene County Health System.
Some people feared Greene County Hospital could be forced to close like Pickens County Medical Center did in Carrollton earlier this year.
“This increase of the property tax will help us continue to stay open and continue to retain our staff of about 150 people,” Zippert said.
The tax increase goes into effect in 2021.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.