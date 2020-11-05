Gov. Ivey extends Safer at Home order until December

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has extended the Safer at Home order including the mask ordinance until December 11.
Here’s what’s new: The emergency occupancy rates put in place in the original order will be removed for retailers, gyms, fitness centers and entertainment venues.
The governor says an exception to social-distancing rules will be allowed for many businesses. That means barber shops, hair salons, gyms and restaurants have an exception to the rules if people are wearing masks and separated by an “impermeable” barrier.
Masks will still be required in schools and in public when interacting within 6 feet with people of another household.
Gov. Ivey said it’s not dangerous to increase capacity in businesses with flu season and increased cases of COVID-19 if businesses have those added barriers, but people still have to wear masks and stay 6 feet from others.
The Alabama Retail Association said restaurants never did need to follow emergency occupational rates unlike retailers, gyms, etc. Because restaurants were required to keep their tables 6 feet apart and wear masks, it automatically limited the number of people inside.
Under the Safer at Home amended order, people can be sat closer to each other if there are barriers between tables and booths.
Governor Ivey held a joint news conference with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris Thursday morning.
Alabama’s current Safer at Home order is set to expire Friday, December 11 at 5:00 p.m.
Asked about increased COVID-19 cases in Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said, “I think cases are rising, because people are just tired of the mask.”
Dr. Scott Harris also talked about COVID-19 vaccines. Harris said Alabama will have COVID-19 vaccines on hand and ready to administer as soon as the FDA gives approval.
Harris said he believes the vaccine will be safe, and he will take the vaccine when he is eligible
