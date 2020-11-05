Glenwood Pecans for a purpose

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Glenwood has a holiday treat that everyone just loves. It’s that time of the year where you buy pecans for a purpose.
Glenwood’s pecans have a purpose. Every purchase of our pecans and coffees raises funds essential for the operation of Glenwood’s programs and services for children, adolescents, adults, and families affected by autism and behavioral health disorders. Glenwood, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, uses the proceeds from this sale to benefit all of its programs and services, including our schools for children with autism, young boys with severe emotional disturbances, and preschool-age kids; adult habilitation programs; children & adult residential facilities; consultation & training; and family support and diagnosis & treatment.
We are now taking orders online! To order please call us at (205)795-3353. For additional information about Glenwood please visit www.glenwood.org and click on shop.
Over 43 years ago Glenwood’s Holiday Pecan Sale began as a fund-raising effort to benefit the Allan Cott School, Glenwood’s founding program. This was the first school established in Alabama to offer educational and therapeutic services to children with autism. Today, Glenwood touches the lives of over 10,000 people across Alabama.
Thank you for supporting Pecans for Autism and believing in all of the people Glenwood serves.
