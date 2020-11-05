Glenwood Pecans for a purpose

Glenwood’s pecans have a purpose. Every purchase of our pecans and coffees raises funds essential for the operation of Glenwood’s programs and services for children, adolescents, adults, and families affected by autism and behavioral health disorders. Glenwood, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, uses the proceeds from this sale to benefit all of its programs and services, including our schools for children with autism, young boys with severe emotional disturbances, and preschool-age kids; adult habilitation programs; children & adult residential facilities; consultation & training; and family support and diagnosis & treatment.