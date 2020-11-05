Fresh-Value to open new supermarket in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Fresh-Value will open a location in Canterberry Station, a shopping center in the part of Gadsden known as Alabama City.
The building was previously home to a Mi Pueblo market, and before that a Food World.
Local officials say the company plans to spend $1.7 million to renovate the store. Gadsden’s commercial development director says that area has been without a supermarket so long, it’s considered a “food desert.”
“Our local grocery stores have spread out to the point where they just weren’t able to do another one. And that’s probably the only reason because we reached out to them first to see if they would come. And they just couldn’t or wouldn’t or whatever but I think they could,” said Gadsden council member Ben Reed, whose district includes part of the supermarket’s customer base.
Fresh-Value has locations in Bessemer, Trussville and Pell City, operating on a cost plus ten percent business model. They are expected to employ some 65 people.
