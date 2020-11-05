Foster dog gives birth to 16 puppies on election night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One family was kept up all night and into the early morning on Election Night, but it wasn’t because of election results. It’s because their foster dog gave birth to 16 puppies.
Lorelei the hound had 12 girls and 4 boys over the span of several hours. Foster mom Ashley Dunbar says, surprisingly, Lorelei showed no signs of being ready to give birth.
“We were quite shocked, very to say the least. We were told maybe 13, maybe 13 and then we had 15 and then we had about a 30 minute break to get some sleep before work today and then we woke up to the 16th one,” Dunbar said.
Thankfully, all of the puppies are healthy.
The puppies will eventually be available for adoption through the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
