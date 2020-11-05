Florence Police searching for missing man

Dustin Hubert May (Source: Florence Police)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | November 5, 2020 at 11:01 AM CST - Updated November 5 at 11:15 AM

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department needs help locating Dustin Hubert May.

Dustin is a 38 year old white male that may be living with a condition that impairs his judgement. May was last seen on November 4 wearing a blue hoody and gray sweatpants. Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, he was in the area of Southern Oaks Apartments in Florence.

Contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610 with any information related to Dustin Hubert May.

