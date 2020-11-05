First Alert for increasing clouds Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! We are starting the day off with most of us in the 40s. We are seeing some isolated spots with temperatures in the upper 30s. Make sure you grab the jacket before you walk out the door. First Alert AccuTrack is showing us with some clouds moving in from the west. We will see some cloud cover today, but we should remain dry as moisture levels remain very limited. Temperatures will be similar to yesterday afternoon. We’ll likely see temperatures approach the upper 60s by noon. High temperatures are forecast to reach the lower 70s. We should see some filtered sunshine as high level clouds move through our area. Plan for light easterly winds at 5-10 mph.
First Alert for Sunshine Tomorrow: Once clouds move through our area today, we should see a little more sunshine mixed with some cloud cover tomorrow. We’ll start Friday morning with temperatures mostly in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the mid 70s with northeast winds at 5-10 mph. If you are planning to head out for some high school football games tomorrow evening, temperatures will likely drop into the 60s with a partly cloudy sky. All you’ll need is a light jacket.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is continuing to see warmer temperatures during the morning hours. Humidity levels are forecast to increase a little giving way to more cloud cover as we head into Saturday. We might have enough moisture around on Saturday to produce a stray shower mainly south and west of Birmingham. I think most of us will remain dry. Morning temperatures are expected to drop into the 50s Saturday morning. By Sunday morning and continuing into most of next week, low temperatures are expected to only drop into the 60s. High temperatures over the weekend will remain 5-7 degrees above average with most of us in the mid to upper 70s. I don’t see any sign of really cold weather over the next 7-10 days.
Rain Chances Increasing by the Middle of Next Week: There is a chance we could see slightly higher rain chances by the time we head into the middle and end of next week. A few disturbances could give us an isolated shower chance on Tuesday with widely scattered showers possible Wednesday. It might not be until the end of next week before rain chances climb above 40-50%.
Tropical Depression Eta: Eta remains unorganized as it continues to spin on top of Central America this morning. It has been a big rain maker producing feet of rain in parts of that area. The latest forecast models indicate that Eta will likely emerge back over the Caribbean where it could become a tropical storm again by tomorrow. It will then move into Cuba by Sunday and approach south Florida by Monday. National Hurricane Center has it strengthening into a 65 mph tropical storm by early Tuesday morning. Models are literally all over the place regarding where Eta will go after this weekend. A majority of them show it stalling between Cuba and Florida before finally lifting northwards into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. It definitely looks like it could be a big rain maker for parts of Florida next week depending on its exact location. It remains way too early to determine if this system will have any impact on us. If it did, it would not occur until next weekend.
