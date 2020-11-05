First Alert for increasing clouds Thursday

Tropical Depression Eta: Eta remains unorganized as it continues to spin on top of Central America this morning. It has been a big rain maker producing feet of rain in parts of that area. The latest forecast models indicate that Eta will likely emerge back over the Caribbean where it could become a tropical storm again by tomorrow. It will then move into Cuba by Sunday and approach south Florida by Monday. National Hurricane Center has it strengthening into a 65 mph tropical storm by early Tuesday morning. Models are literally all over the place regarding where Eta will go after this weekend. A majority of them show it stalling between Cuba and Florida before finally lifting northwards into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. It definitely looks like it could be a big rain maker for parts of Florida next week depending on its exact location. It remains way too early to determine if this system will have any impact on us. If it did, it would not occur until next weekend.