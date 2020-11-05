Fantasy football business in Gadsden shuttered, pending court hearing

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A court hearing in December could decide whether a fantasy football business in Gadsden will ever open its doors.
Fantasy Sports was expected to open September 12 in a storefront at the Canterberry Station shopping center in Alabama City. The space was formerly occupied by a Big Lots store that moved to a new location in Rainbow City.
One day before, however, Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton personally served a court order from the state attorney general’s office and the Etowah County D.A.'s office.
The order says the games in the business would be games of chance. But business owner Draft Now LLC says in court documents Governor Ivey signed a law last year exempting fantasy games as games of chance.
Circuit Judge William Ogletree has set a virtual hearing for December 7 to hear motions on the case.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.