Birmingham Water Works not planning on raising rates in 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works customers could get a break on their water bills next year. Right now, the board is not planning to raise rates in 2021.
During a virtual meeting Thursday on the budget, Birmingham Water Works General Manager Michael Johnson says the board is in a strong financial position right now. That along with a few other things is why Johnson says rates will not go up in 2021.
We all remember when the rate when up at the beginning of 2020 by 3.9% which added about $2 more to the average household bill. That was the 10th consecutive rate increase by the board but in 2021 customers could finally get a break.
“We’re thankful for that. That is of significant impact because we all know we’re grappling with COVID-19 now and we’re fortunate that all of our rate payers will get some kind of relief this year,” Johnson said.
BWWB could vote on the budget later this month. When that happens, we’ll let you know.
