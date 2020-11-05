Bessemer mayor says the city is an appealing place to do business

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Bessemer seems to be an attractive location for businesses these days. Lowes plans to expand its distribution network there and Amazon is building another major project in the city.
Bessemer Mayor, Kenneth Gulley joked with reporters on Thursday about the city’s appeal to companies saying, “Are you all just now learning that?”
Gulley said the area has always been attractive to those who live and work in the city. He touted the city’s proximity to three major interstates, a wealth of resources to land and rail, and also access to its own airport. He said all of these things make a city attractive to potential investors.
But there were also some very attractive tax incentives.
The city offered Lowes five years on sales and property tax, meaning the city won’t be making any revenue during this time.
Amazon did not request any incentives on its new delivery station, but received 10 years abatement on sales and property tax on its initial project.
“Once we create an environment of being a good place and stuff to do, that makes your recruiting that much easier because we also have other distribution centers looking at what’s happening in the city of Bessemer when it comes to those distribution centers that have already located here,” Gulley said.
Lowes announced Wednesday that it plans to construct a bulk distribution center in Bessemer. The 1.2 million square foot facility will create between 150 and 200 jobs.
Both the Lowes and the Amazon projects are expected to be complete by the end of next year.
