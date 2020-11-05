BBJ: Amazon to open two new facilities in metro Birmingham

By Hanno van der Bijl and Ty West – Birmingham Business Journal
Amazon is building another major project in Bessemer – and has also confirmed plans for its project at the former Century Plaza mall.
Both projects will be last-mile delivery stations and expected to open in 2021.
As the BBJ has reported, the Century Plaza project will involve demolishing the former mall and building a new last-mile delivery facility on the site.
Plans call for a 201,475-square-foot delivery center with about 320 on-site employees.
“Amazon’s announcement signals the resilience of our economy and the emergence of Birmingham as a logistics hub in the Southeast,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “It goes directly to our priority of job creation. It also provides a great opportunity to redevelop this strategic district of our city.”
In Bessemer, the company is planning a 112,000-square-foot facility at the northeastern corner of Lakeshore Parkway and Alabama 150.
Ryan Companies, the developer on the project, recently purchased the site for $2.945 million. The BBJ previously reported about Ryan Cos.'s plans for the site and noted that Amazon was the most likely tenant.
“I am extremely excited with the relationship the city of Bessemer has established with Amazon,” said Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley. “The Fulfillment Center which opened earlier this year has been a tremendous success and has given opportunity to many of our residents as well as others throughout Jefferson County and the surrounding communities. I have no doubt this Amazon delivery station will continue to build on Amazon’s success here in Bessemer and continue to create even more job opportunities for our residents. I am so proud of all the successful economic growth in our city. This is indicative of what can truly be realized when all of us – city, county, and state – come together for the good of all.”
Earlier this year, Amazon opened its first fulfillment center in metro Birmingham – an 855,000-square-foot facility that created 1,500 jobs. That center is also located in Bessemer. As we recently reported, the company is planning a potential expansion of that facility in a project dubbed Project Church.
“The Birmingham Business Alliance has enjoyed our relationship with Amazon since they first looked to our region as a location for their now-operational, best-in-class fulfilment center,” said Jefferson Traywick, vice president of economic development at the Birmingham Business Alliance. “We are happy to see their continued growth with these delivery stations and the quality job opportunities that come with them. The local team, including US Steel, Jefferson County, the Cities of Bessemer and Birmingham, and our utility partners, have all worked hard to ensure the same high level of local support that they have become known for amongst our new and expanding industries.”
Industrial real estate experts have noted projects like these solidify the Lakeshore Parkway extension and would go a long way in filling the void between Birmingham and Bessemer. The project would also be another sign of inventory-related companies expanding their footprints to meet increased demand due to the coronavirus pandemic as we explored in a recent Cover Story.
