AP: President Trump’s campaign intends to sue over vote count in Nevada

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump’s campaign engaged in a flurry of legal activity to try to improve the Republican president’s chances and cast doubt on the election results, requesting a recount in Wisconsin and filing lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.
A Trump campaign statement delivered to reporters in Las Vegas, said a lawsuit was pending in Nevada to stop voting.
“We are filing in federal district court here in Las Vegas, we’re asking for emergency relief, TRO (temporary restraining order) and injunctive relief,” former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt said. “We’re asking the judge to, due to all of these irregularities, to stop the counting of improper votes.”
A day after falsely claimed that he had won, Trump voiced support Thursday for ceasing the tallying of legally cast votes in a tweet, saying, “STOP THE COUNT!” He later falsely asserted that ballots received after Election Day “will not be counted,” a move that if implemented would affect military ballots, as his campaign propagated unsupported allegations of fraud.
Democrat Joe Biden pushed closer Thursday to the 270 Electoral College votes he needed to win the White House, securing victories in the “blue wall” battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan and narrowing Trump’s path.
With just a handful of states still up for grabs, Trump tried to press his case in court in some key swing states. In spite of the aggressive Republican move, the flurry of court action did not seem obviously destined to impact the election’s outcome.
Two days after Election Day, neither candidate had amassed the votes needed to win the White House. But Biden’s victories in the Great Lakes states left him at 264, meaning he was one battleground state away - any would do - from becoming president-elect.
Trump, with 214 electoral votes, faced a much higher hurdle. To reach 270, he needed to claim all four remaining battlegrounds: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada.
