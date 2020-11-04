Trump and Biden address supporters on Election Night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - President Trump and Joe Biden both addressed their supporters before midnight CT Election Night.
President Trump tweeted “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election.” Twitter attached a content message to the tweet.
The President also promised a statement Wednesday.
Joe Biden and his wife, Jill addressed supporters in person in Delaware saying “keep the faith” as voting continues in the highly contested presidential race.
