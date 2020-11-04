Thousands of dollars offered to financially struggling families and it doesn’t have to be paid back, how to apply

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Much needed financial relief is available now - available to families struggling to make ends meet.
The Jefferson County Commission awarded the Birmingham Urban League and the Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity $1 million from CARES ACT funds to “provide emergency rental and utility assistance to those in need and directly affected by COVID-19.”
President of the Birmingham Urban League, William Barnes, says a family can be awarded a benefit of up to $5,000 to help with rent and utility bills dating between March and December 2020.
Barnes says they hope to help upwards of 300 families of all income levels.
“There are no low to moderate-income requirements. You only have to show a nexus that you have been financially harmed or there’s been financial hardship due to the COVID,” Barnes explains.
Because some families who qualify for the “Household Support Program” may not be used to getting public services, Barnes says they have made the program discrete and efficient.
The money will be paid directly to landlords and utility companies. The program does not support mortgage payments at this time. However, Barnes says more resources are available.
“We’re a one-stop-shop for all of your immediate needs. And if we can help, we have a lot of wonderful partners throughout the community that we can refer you to.”
Barnes is urging families to apply for the “Household Support Program” right away, as they have 60 days to give the money away before it has to be sent back to the federal government.
Click here to apply.
Click here for additional resources from the Urban League.
Click here for statewide financial assistance for families.
