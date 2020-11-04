Stillman College hopes fundraiser eases costs, shortfalls related to COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College launched a new fundraiser Wednesday. One administrator says the coronavirus pandemic created a new cost and put a big hole in the school’s budget.
Now it’s asking for donations to fill that gap.
“The fundraising effort that started today, which is the first ever Stillman College Giving Day, is so important because we are in treacherous times during this pandemic,” explained Tyler Davidson, Stillman College’s Director of Development.
Davidson said the school is hosting the 1,876 Minute Challenge for Stillman College to meet the challenges coronavirus has caused the Historically Black College.
Stillman opened in 1876. It has around 650 students enrolled on campus right now. That’s about 100 fewer students than last year.
“Enrollment numbers are not at an all-time low. But a number of students have chosen not to participate in the regular college day to day activities. So I believe that has hindered us,” Davidson continued.
Stillman is also a private school that relies on tuition from students because it does not get money from the state. The loss of 100 students created a shortfall of about half a million dollars, according to Davidson.
“We do have this pandemic going on. So we have to amp up our necessities and hygiene products, things like that we’re continuously spraying down the campus to ensure our students are safe and continuously buying PPE items so they can always have a mask on,” Davidson said.
Stillman College Giving Day is a one day event that ends Thursday, November 5 at 3:16 p.m.
Donations can be made by check and mailed to: Stillman College Institutional Advancement, 3601 Stillman Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
Or you can donate online at this link: https://stillman.edu/givingday/ with the memo: Giving Day.
