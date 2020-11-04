Self-testing COVID-19 clinic held in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County Wednesday hosted its first drive-thru COVID-19 clinic in a few weeks.
It was held in the parking lot of the Jacksonville Community Center.
This time, however, they used the self-administered tests developed at UAB.
The tests will also be sent to UAB for results. The testing comes after cases numbers spiked recently in Calhoun County.
“We’ve seen an uptick in patients and an uptick in the community with positive cases. We just want to reiterate that COVID fatigue is real, and we kind of get lax with wearing our masks,” says Dr. Almena Freeh, who practices internal medicine at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center in Anniston.
Angela Anderson of the East Central Alabama AHEC says her organization paid for Wednesday’s clinic, by using money provided through the CARES Act.
