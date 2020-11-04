Police investigating overnight shooting in Calera neighborhood

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera police are investigating an overnight shooting in the Camden Cove neighborhood.
The police department posted on Facebook that the initial investigation indicates at least one suspect shot into an occupied home and at least one resident returned fire around 3 a.m. The shooting does not appear to be random.
Police say there are not any known injuries.
Anyone with information related to this is asked to call the Calera Police Department at 205-668-3505.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.