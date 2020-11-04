Mike Rogers wins reelection in Alabama U.S. House District 3 race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With 50 percent of precincts reporting, it appears Rep. Mike Rogers will continue to serve in Congress representing Alabama’s Third Congressional District after beating his Democratic opponent Tuesday.
Rogers was challenged by political newcomer Dr. Adia Winfrey for the seat he’s held since 2003 and, at last check, was leading the race by nearly 40 points.
Winfrey made the focus of her unsuccessful bid a recitation of vowels. “A,E,I,O,U,” which she said stood for “agriculture, education, innovation, opportunity and unity.”
But Rogers successfully countered that his decades of experience made him the candidate best suited for the job. Over 34 years, he’s served as a county commissioner, state legislator and congressman.
Rogers is currently a ranking member of the Committee on Homeland Security and a senior member of the Armed Services Committee.
Dist. 3 covers much of east Alabama from north of Anniston to south of Opelika along the state border with Georgia. It also stretches west to Tuskegee and parts of Montgomery County.
