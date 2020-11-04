Mark Robinson wins race for lieutenant governor of North Carolina, AP reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Political newcomer Republican Mark Robinson won the race for lieutenant governor of North Carolina, according to the Associated Press. He will be the state’s first ever African-American lieutenant governor.
He faced off against Democrat Yvonne Lewis Holley.
In North Carolina, the lieutenant governor serves as the President of the State Senate, with ability to cast tie-breaking votes, and also serves as a member of the Governor’s Council of State.
The lieutenant governor has a unique role as a nexus between Education and Economic Development and is the only elected official to serve at both the executive and legislative level.
The lieutenant governor must also stand ready to fulfill the duties of governor in the event of absence, death or incapacitation.
Robinson is a political newcomer who served in the Army Reserves as a medical specialist.
He also worked in manufacturing and owned a small business.
Robinson served on the National Rifle Association’s National Outreach Board.
He attended North Carolina A&T University and studied history at UNC-Greensboro.
According to his campaign website, Robinson lists priorities of defending the second amendment, supporting school choice and strengthening opportunity scholarship programs, fighting illegal immigration, fighting for workers and job security.
The 2020 general election was held Tuesday, Nov. 3.
