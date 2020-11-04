Man charged with terroristic threats, accused of pointing a pistol at an Oxford Police Officer

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - An Anniston man is charged with terroristic threats, after investigators said he pointed a pistol at an Oxford Police Officer.
Latavious Hutchison, 21, was arrested by Oxford Police Investigators and the East Metro Area Crime Center investigators after they obtained a warrant for Terroristic Threats, a Class C Felony.
Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge said Hutchison pointed a .45 caliber Glock pistol at a uniformed Oxford Police Officer in a marked SUV at the intersection of US 78 and Al. Hwy 21 on Monday, November 2.
Partridge said Hutchison filmed the act and posted it to a social media platform.
Partridge said, “This type of anti-police, anti-public behavior will not be tolerated by anyone, anytime. Hutchison was jailed pending bond and court date. Remember if you see something, say something.”
