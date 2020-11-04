Deputies: Man angry about cell phone shoots at employees inside Center Point store

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - A Center Point man faces several charges after shooting at employees inside a store and fleeing the scene.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Keith Parker is charged with two counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied building, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies say they were called to the 1600 block of Center Point Parkway at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday on reports of a disorderly person inside the business. Arriving deputies discovered the suspect had fired shots at employees then fled.
Authorities say a witness reported the suspect had a disagreement over a cell phone then shot at employees.
Parker is being held on a $177,000 bond.
