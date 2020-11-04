Man accused of sexual misconduct arrested at Sylacauga nail salon

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson said a 48-year-old Birmingham man was arrested at a nail salon for sexual misconduct.
Minh Ngoc Tran was arrested at his place of business in Sylacauga. Tran is accused of the unwanted touching of a juvenile female.
Sexual Misconduct is a Class “A” Misdemeanor and punishable by up to 1 year in jail. Tran is being held at this time on a $500.00 bond.
If you have any information on this crime please contact the Sylacauga Police Department Investigator Vinson @ 256-401-2453 or you may report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line @ 256-249-4716.
