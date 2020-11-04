Kitty Kat Haven rescues dozens of cats from hoarding abuse in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Local animal rescues are working together after discovering a tragic hoarding situation in Randolph County that ended in a horrific way.
We were there when more of the rescued cats arrived in Hoover Wednesday, bringing Kitty Kat Haven’s total to about two dozen felines.
The situation in Randolph County was “horrible” according to Kitty Kat Haven staff.
We spoke with board member and foster cat coordinator Kim Tyler who said there are still more cats in the rural area they are trying to trap as well as dogs, which another rescue organization, Champ’s Legacy, are taking care of.
Unfortunately, there are numerous animals that did not survive after a landlord dispute over the animals that ended in tragedy. Authorities in Randolph County are involved in the case.
For now, it’s up to rescues like Kitty Kat Haven to vet, spay and neuter the dozens of cats they’re taking care of.
They’re working with fosters who will house the cats while they receive medical treatment if needed. There are some ill and injured cats, and none were spayed or neutered.
The rescues worked with law enforcement to trap and rescue the animals, but they say there is still more work to be done.
“We want to give the animals peace, we want to give them the opportunity to be healthy, we don’t want to continue indiscriminate breeding and they are really some of the sweetest cats we’ve ever met,” Tyler said.
Kitty Kat Haven is a nonprofit and paying for the veterinary bills thanks to donations and volunteers. To find out how to donate, foster a cat or volunteer, visit kittykathavenrescue.org. The Kitty Kat Haven Rescue page on Facebook will also provide updates about the cats rescued from the situation in Randolph County.
