The Gardendale HS band is ‘Rockin’ Thru the Rona’

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gardendale High School Rocket Marching Band is dealing with the pandemic the only way it knows how - performing.
The band, under the direction of Jesse Taylor, is 116 members strong this year and marches during halftime of football games to a show called “Rockin' Through the Rona.”
“We pivoted during the summer,” said Taylor. “We realized we needed to make a change early on and the kids have really made the most of what we have put on the plate for them. I could not be more proud.”
The Gardendale band plays some really upbeat tunes, starting with “You Drop the Bomb on Me,” followed up with “Sir Duke," then “Superstition,” followed by Bruno Mars “Run Away Baby,” culminating with “Don’t Stop Me Now.”
According to Taylor, the Rocket Marching Band has a lot of enthusiasm when it has competed in the past, usually scoring a superior rating.
The Gardendale High School Rocket Marching Band will be in the spotlight during Sideline as the Band of the Week on Friday at 10:25 p.m.
