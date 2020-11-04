First Alert for warmer temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! It is another chilly start to the day with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 30 north of I-20 and everyone else in the lower 40s. You’ll need a coat or jacket if you plan on heading outside before 9 a.m. First Alert AccuTrack is showing a clear sky across Alabama and for the entire Southeast. High pressure is in place giving us dry conditions and beautiful weather for today. Plan for plenty of sunshine this morning and into the afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the 60s by noon. High temperatures should climb into the lower 70s. Temperatures should be close to average for November 4th. Winds will remain light from the southeast at 5 mph.
First Alert for Increasing Clouds Thursday: Easterly flow will help to increase our humidity levels and bring extra cloud cover to Alabama tomorrow. Thursday morning should start off a little warmer with most of us in the mid 40s. With clouds rolling in tomorrow, temperatures could be a degree or two cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. There’s not a lot of moisture, so we should remain dry tomorrow.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is transitioning to a warmer and slightly muggier air mass as we approach the weekend. High temperatures should climb into the mid 70s which is five degrees above average for early November. The most notable difference will be the morning low temperatures. I think we’ll see 50s Friday and Saturday morning. By early next week, low temperatures could stay in the lower 60s. Humidity levels will slowly increase too.
Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be mostly dry and warm. Easterly flow will likely contribute to more cloud cover across our area Saturday and Sunday. I’ll hold on to a 10% chance for a stray shower Saturday, but I think most of us stay dry. Saturday is looking mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. We could see a little more sunshine Sunday with a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 70s.
Looking Ahead: Our next real chance to see rain might not occur until next Tuesday or Wednesday. Models are hinting that a front to our west could move into our area during this time frame giving us a chance for scattered showers. We’ll introduce a 30% chance for rain next Tuesday and Wednesday. The timing and moisture content with this system is still questionable. We could increase or decrease our rain chances as we get more confidence on this forecast. Stay with us for continuous updates!
Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Eta is devastating parts of Central America as it made landfall in Nicaragua yesterday evening. It is producing feet of rain which is creating a significant flood threat. Winds have lowered to 70 mph as of 3 AM CT. Eta will continue to weaken today as it remains over land. Majority of our models are hinting that it will likely move back into the Caribbean by Friday where it has a chance to develop once again. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Eta approaching Cuba as a tropical storm Saturday evening. It is then forecast to move closer to south Florida by Sunday evening as a tropical storm with winds up to 60 mph. There remains a lot of uncertainty on exactly where Eta could go. A few models show it staying along the east coast of Florida while other models hint it could move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week. For now, Eta poses no threat on our weather or the Gulf Coast for the next five days.
