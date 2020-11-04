First Alert for warmer temperatures

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Eta is devastating parts of Central America as it made landfall in Nicaragua yesterday evening. It is producing feet of rain which is creating a significant flood threat. Winds have lowered to 70 mph as of 3 AM CT. Eta will continue to weaken today as it remains over land. Majority of our models are hinting that it will likely move back into the Caribbean by Friday where it has a chance to develop once again. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Eta approaching Cuba as a tropical storm Saturday evening. It is then forecast to move closer to south Florida by Sunday evening as a tropical storm with winds up to 60 mph. There remains a lot of uncertainty on exactly where Eta could go. A few models show it staying along the east coast of Florida while other models hint it could move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week. For now, Eta poses no threat on our weather or the Gulf Coast for the next five days.