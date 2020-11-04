Family says missing Birmingham man may suffer from mental condition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are looking for a man who has been missing since October.
Officers say 32-year-old Antonio Kirksey was last seen on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, about 8:30 a.m., at 2401 36th Avenue North.
He was wearing a red, white, and blue striped windbreaker along with green sweatpants.
Officers say Kirksey left the location after getting in a family argument. Family members believe he suffers from an undiagnosed mental condition.
Kirksey is known to walk to Rail Road Park, Tarrant, and Bessemer on occasion.
Kirksey has recently cut his hair to a low fade.
If you have seen Antonio Kirksey please contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 205-705-9732 or dial 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.
