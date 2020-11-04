Fairview makes school history after qualifying for playoffs in 5A for first time

FAIRVIEW, Ala. (WBRC) - “Embrace it," that’s Fairview’s team motto this year and it’s one that has motivated this team.
“We’re just going to come out every day. We call it embrace it to suffer, we have to suffer and go through some suffering to get better, and that’s what we try to do every day,” said Fairview offensive lineman Levi Garner.
For the first time in school history, Fairview is headed to the playoffs in 5A, a classification where they’ve never had a winning record until this season. Right now, Fairview is 9-1.
“It’s a huge honor and it feels good to be that class that did it and be that class to set the example for those to come," added Garner.
“Its been outstanding. I’m a practice guy. I love practicing more than I do Friday nights. This team is a good practice team and they’re a lot of fun to coach,” said Fairview head coach George Redding Jr.
Fairview believes its success this year is momentum carried over from last season when the Aggies went 9-3 in Class 4A, a record that has since built confidence and changed the culture.
“Beginning of the year, before we even played a game, we said we’re going further. We said we’re going to win more games and we’ve done that, but we hope to go further,” said Fairview wide receiver Eli Speegle.
Fairview will host Center Point Friday in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.