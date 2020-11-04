Classroom conversations about the Presidential Election

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Conversations about the historic 2020 Election are happening everywhere, at work or around the kitchen table, but how are teachers having this conversation with students?
Even before the first vote was cast this year, History and Civics teacher Lisa Daniels had already started Election talks with her students.
“I need to make sure I teach them the history of the election process, the history of this country before we actually get into the Election 2020,” said Lisa Daniels, Altamont Schools.
Her goal was to give her students a strong foundation before November 3 so that when they watch election coverage that have background information.
“Getting into the Declaration of Independence. What caused us to be our own country,” said Daniels.
Daniels plans to temporarily shift the conversation for students as the country waits for the final results. Elections often divide the country, this one maybe more than ever. She doesn’t want that for the classroom.
Once all the votes are counted and a winner is declared her class will dig into the facts.
“We’ll begin to discuss the information and key events that occurred in the 2020 Election,” said Daniels, “I have to role model what research looks like and non-partisanship looks like. I don’t know who my students will become. Maybe they’ll become a member of the president’s cabinet or maybe a history teacher like me. I have to model what it means to exist in this time period moving forward, because we will still have elections and I have to make sure they have those soft skills.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.