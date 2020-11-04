Behind the Front: Recapping Hurricane Zeta

This week on Behind the Front, WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice and meteorologist Wes Wyatt take a look at Hurricane Zeta and the impact it had across Alabama. The hurricane made landfall and moved through the state as a Tropical Storm Wednesday night into Thursday morning, leaving widespread damage in its wake.
Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.