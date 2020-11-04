Aliceville man indicted for 2019 crash that killed 3 family members

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An Aliceville man has been indicted by a Pickens County grand jury on three counts of homicide following a crash that killed three of his family members.
The crash happened on December 20, 2019 on Alabama Highway 32 near the Alabama-Mississippi state line.
Richard Lee Armstrong, 32, was arrested October 28 and is being held in the Pickens County Jail with bond consolidated at $25,000.
Authorities said he was driving a Dodge Durango that left the road, struck a ditch and flipped several times.
Jeffrey Armstrong, 41, Horace Armstrong, 42, and their cousin Joe Knox, 43, were all killed. Alabama State Troopers believed speed was a factor in the crash.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.