AHSAA Basketball: Spain Park girls looking for new identity after losing star player Sarah Ashlee Barker

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tipoff for high school basketball is right around the corner. Wednesday, several local teams previewed the upcoming season at Thompson’s Basketball Media Day.
The Spain Park Lady Jaguars, who won the 7A state championship last year, are looking to rebuild after losing star player Sarah Ashlee Barker, who is now playing at the University of Georgia.
The Lady Jags have won two of the last three state titles in class 7A.
Head Coach Mike Chase says Barker’s 23 points per game and 10 rebounds will be missed, but knows this team will establish a new identity without her.
“I definitely think this is going to be one of our motivating factors this year, like showing we’re still good. Yes, we lost our best player, but she doesn’t define who we are, we will figure out who scores points and everything,” said Spain Park point guard Avery Masdon.
Spain Park opens the season Thursday night at Tuscaloosa County.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.