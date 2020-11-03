Where are we in this pandemic?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are approaching a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic with nearly 200,000 confirmed cases of the virus in our state and nearly 3,000 total deaths.
State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris, said cases of COVID-19 have slightly inched up over the past couple of weeks.
He said some of that is due in part to data dumps received by the Alabama Department of Public Health, but he said a lot of it has to do with the fact that people are not taking preventative measures to help stop the spread of this virus.
“Case numbers are increasing in more than 40 states and it seems to be doing the same thing here in our state as well,” Dr. Harris said.
With 195,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama, Dr. Harris, said there’s no one real reason for the increase other than our behavior.
“We have seen increases in several different parts of the state. If you look at the color-coded risk dashboard that we use you can see red county sort of scattered all over the place,” Dr. Harris explained. “People aren’t necessarily keeping six feet apart or wearing their face coverings and that’s the things that we know are most effective in preventing the spread of the disease.”
On Monday, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Deborah Birx, warned top officials that the country is entering, “The most deadly phase of this pandemic…leading to increasing mortality.”
Dr. Harris said he is also very concerned about what lies ahead, especially when COVID-19 meets the flu.
“We know we have increases in hospitalizations. We frequently see schools that may have to close temporarily because of outbreaks. We see influenza outbreaks that occur in nursing homes fairly often unfortunately and yet now on top of that we’re going to have COVID-19 circulating as well. So, we’re just not sure what to expect,” he said.
When asked if he believes more aggressive measures need to be taken in order to get this virus under control, Dr. Harris said the measures we already have in place will work, if everyone follows them.
Meanwhile, he’s encouraging everyone over the age of 6 months old to get a flu shot, if you haven’t already.
